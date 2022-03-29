Dennis "Denny" G. Frenell

February 16, 1956-March 27, 2022

COAL VALLEY-Dennis "Denny" G. Frenell, 66, died Sunday March 27, 2022, at his home in rural Coal Valley surrounded by his loving family. Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Pastor Gwen Sefrhans-Murphy will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 or Niabi Zoo. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Dennis Granville Frenell was born February 16, 1956, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Granville "Pete" and Jo Anne Ogle Frenell. He was educated in Silvis schools and graduated from United Township High School in 1974. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family, first at Farmall Plant of International Harvester Rock Island, then Thomas Lighting, Milan, and retiring from John Deere Davenport Works in 2010. He married Judith A. Olson on June 21, 1980, in Cambridge.

He loved his country and community and held a deep respect for those who served others.

He served his community in a number of ways, including a volunteer firefighter in Barstow, current Buysse Water Association Board member, as a Cub Scout Den Leader and later a Unit Commissioner for Boy Scout Troop 123.

Denny was a lifelong ball player and coach; first with the Silvis Little League and church softball leagues as a young man. He coached his kids' soccer, basketball, tee-ball, and softball teams in Orion as they grew up. Denny's reputation as a softball coach grew while coaching his daughters' ASA softball teams in over 1,500 games. He knew the game of softball like the back of his hand. He loved the time he spent volunteering with the Orion Softball program, of which two of his daughters were formal coaches. Denny was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was on Church Council in years past, Henry County Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, and Sierra Club.

His lifetime career in manufacturing prepared him for building just about anything with Legos, as well as making new creations on his train table with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Denny cherished all the time he spent with his grandchildren and loved them dearly... "To the Moon"! He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and he loved keeping track and recording the players' stats throughout the season.

Those surviving include, his wife Judy, Coal Valley, children, Jody and Steve Belowske, Orion, Wesley Frenell, Coal Valley, Hannah and Jon Stockton, Orion, and Sarah Frenell, Coal Valley. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ava, Noah, and Ryan Belowske, Cooper and Haley Stockton, his mother, Jo Anne, Barstow, sister Mary Anne (Dean) Mason, Davenport, sister-in-law Gina Frenell, Colona, brothers, Charles (Connie) Frenell, Barstow, Jason Frenell, Silvis, two brothers-in-law and their wives, Russell (Claudia) Olson, Cambridge, Rodney (Johnna) Olson, Woodhull, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His dad, Pete "Pops," his dear brother Bruce Frenell, whom he missed every day, and in-laws, Charles and Jeanett Olson, and two favorite uncles, Gene Ogle and Jim Ogle, preceded him in death.

