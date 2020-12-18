Dennis V. Hamerlinck

April 29, 1937-December 16, 2020

TAYLOR RIDGE-Dennis V. Hamerlinck, 83, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia. Private family visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dennis was born April 29, 1937 in Moline, a son of George A. and Myldred L. (Grant) Hamerlinck. Dennis earned his B.A. in Accounting from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as an accountant for over 31 years. Dennis was also a dedicated farmer alongside his son, Steve.

Dennis was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Taylor Ridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan; children, Sheri (Mark) Schulenberg of Coal Valley and Steven (Jennifer) Hamerlinck of Reynolds; grandchildren, Amanda (fiancé, Seth) Schulenberg, Jacob (Vanessa) Schulenberg, Dylan Schulenberg (Ellie) and Jesse (fiancé, Mick) Hamerlinck and Noah Hamerlinck; great granddaughter, Gentry Schulenberg and many extended family members and dear friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dallas Hamerlinck.

