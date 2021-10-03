Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Dennis P. Henry
1954 - 2021
Geneseo High School
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Dennis P. Henry

January 29, 1954-September 29, 2021

GENESEO-Dennis P. Henry, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Scott Culley will officiate. Burial will be held later at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Memorials in behalf of Dennis may be directed to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) and the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo (www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org).

Dennis, born January 29, 1954, to Robert and Lottie Henry, of Geneseo, loved fishing gardening, crosswords, and mahjong. Graduating in 1973 from Geneseo High School, he went on to proudly serve in the United States Marines. During his military service, he spent time in Vietnam. Dennis married Christina Spencer in 1991. He was employed as a semi-driver for Matt Stookey Inc. and FedEx, and worked for Ready Mix.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Christina, Geneseo; children, Amanda (Corey) Wiesman, Colona, and Michael (Marcella) Henry, Rock Island; and grandchildren, Austyn and Justin Wiesman.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
My sympathy to his family, and prayers to comfort you all. I was blessed to know him while he worked for Stookey. He always had a smile and a joke for me when he got back from his runs. Fly high Denny, you are a sweet missed soul.
Cathy Swearingen
October 4, 2021
