Dennis R. Loan

June 20, 1940-October 24, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Dennis R. Loan, 81, retired Moline Fire Fighter, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island, Illinois.

Services to celebrate Dennis' life will be held Thursday, April 21, beginning in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service lead by Pastor Curtis Fee and a Firefighter Bell Ceremony. The celebration will continue in the lower level with a hospitality gathering with food and drink at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Dennis Ray Loan was born June 20, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Roy E. and Bernice (Cornick) Loan.

He was a Fire Fighter for the City of Moline for 20 years, retiring in 1984. He later owned and operated Blackhawk Coins in Moline for many years. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, always having a joke to tell.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Anita; his daughter, Kelli Loan of Coal Valley, Illinois; his son, Kent Loan of Moline; a granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Keri and Kenny Swanberg of Colona, Illinois; his two great-grandsons, Remington and Montgomery Swanberg; and his brother, Dean Loan of Bellingham, Washington. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith Loan.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.