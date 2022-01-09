Dennis F. Peterson

July 8, 1949-December 30, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Dennis F. Peterson, 72, of rural Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15th, at the Osco Community Church. Pastor Jeffery Tillson will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Services will also be live streamed on the Osco Church Facebook page. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family. Memorial may be made to Dennis F. Peterson.

Dennis Florine Peterson was born July 8, 1949 in Moline, the son of Alvin G. and Dorothy C. Florine Peterson. He was educated in Orion schools and graduated from Orion High School in 1967. His marriage to Gwena G. Bonds took place on April 5, 1977 in Osco. She passed away on March 24, 1999.

He was a farmer and farmed in Munson Township for many years. His memberships included the Osco Community Church and the Henry County Farm Bureau. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1974. Dennis was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, loved playing bass guitar and trumpet at church, but mostly loved Jesus.

Those surviving are children, Corinne N. (Jeffrey) Tillson, Delavan, Wisconsin, Caleb J. (Kimberly) Peterson, Troutman, NC, Gary L. Ragsdale, Jr., Milan, Kimberlee J. (Patrick) Marshall, Morresville, NC, James J. Benischek, Burgess, IL, his mother, Dorothy Peterson, Geneseo, grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Canaan, Greer, Silas, Zeke, Marae, and Megan. Other survivors include great grandchildren, Connor and Annistyn, a brother, Ronald (Gail) Peterson, Ohio, and sisters, Susan Bos, Geneseo, and Linda (Fritz) Apfel, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. His father and his wife preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.