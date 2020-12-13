Dennis Hurley Rogers

October 27, 1942-December 4, 2020

Dennis Hurley Rogers, 78, of Calhoun, TN, was born in IA, graduated from Moline High School in IL, and went to his final resting place in TN.

He was a U. S. Navy, submarine veteran; former stock car driver & manager at the Quad City Raceway in East Moline, IL; he was an Eagle Scout, and a dedicated Boy Scout, Indian Guides, and Trail Blazers leader for many years. He retired from Case/IH and moved to TN.

He was also an avid NASCAR fan, and both a round and square dancer and instructor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Opal; his wife Linda; his brothers Robert & Roger, and 2 grandchildren, Arin & Joshua.

He is survived by siblings Walter Rogers of TN, Linda Steadman of FL; children Melody McGee of NY, Keith Rogers of TN, and Daniel Rogers of IL; 3 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.