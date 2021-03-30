Menu
Dennis "Big Mac" Yaddof
FUNERAL HOME
Law-Jones Funeral Home - Preston
111 S Main St
Preston, IA
Dennis "Big Mac" Yaddof, 62, of Preston, died Friday, March 26th, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Law Jones Funeral Home - Preston
111 South Main Street, Preston, IA
Apr
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Law Jones Funeral Home - Preston
111 South Main Street, Preston, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Law-Jones Funeral Home - Preston
Danny and I basically grew up together ran many many miles together And have a lot of fun doing it Sometimes he was a little bit crazy but we always survived I'm going to miss him I'll always have the memories
Allen w Franck Dutchman
Friend
March 24, 2022
You are a good friend for a lot of years We ran a lot of miles together And had a lot of good times We will meet again in the Ever after Little buddy
Al Franck Dutchman
May 18, 2021
Many years ago we shared a fun Luther League retreat. Rest in peace.
Pat Clarkson
April 3, 2021
Wanda DeSplinter @ family
March 30, 2021
