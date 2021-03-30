Danny and I basically grew up together ran many many miles together And have a lot of fun doing it Sometimes he was a little bit crazy but we always survived I'm going to miss him I'll always have the memories
Allen w Franck Dutchman
Friend
March 24, 2022
You are a good friend for a lot of years We ran a lot of miles together And had a lot of good times We will meet again in the Ever after Little buddy
Al Franck Dutchman
May 18, 2021
Many years ago we shared a fun Luther League retreat. Rest in peace.