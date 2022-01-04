Derek Lindauer

October 9, 1963-January 1, 2022

Derek G. Lindauer, 58, of Moline, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at UP Trinity, Rock Island from heart complications.

Funeral services will be 10am, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 3-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Moline High School Baseball, Moline Music Boosters or High Point University Basketball.

Derek was born on October 9, 1963 in Evansville, IN, to the proud parents of Robert and Nina (Witherspoon) Lindauer. He married Luann, the love of his life on June 30, 2007 in Moline.

Derek graduated from Evansville Central High School, in Evansville, Indiana, received his Bachelor's degree from Murray State University and his Master's degree from Indiana State University. He taught and coached for Moline/Coal Valley School District No. 40 where he touched the lives of numerous students and athletes as the assistant Basketball Coach and head Baseball Coach for over 20 years. Most recently he took on the position of Varsity assistant basketball coach at United Township.

Derek was on the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team 2007 and was inducted as a member of the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame 2020.

As a loving son, husband, father and papa he was the most selfless, honest, and generous man with a giant heart. He was a role model, a mentor, and always a champion for the underdog. He was known for being a humble man of few words but a master of one-liners. Although his early passions in life for excelling in competition began on courts and ball fields, those were quickly transformed into his greater love of seeing his own children succeed and pursuing their own passions.

Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Luann; children, Thomas (Chelsea) Lindauer, Moline, Anthony Lindauer (Amanda Rossi), Ft. Mill, SC and Zamone Perez, Moline; grandchildren, Caydance and Luka, Moline; parents, Robert and Nina Lindauer, sister, Darby (John) Hurley, and brother, Dirk (Jeanette) Lindauer, all of Evansville, IN; many nieces, nephews and cousins along with his special fur babies, Zeke and Louie; in addition Andria, mother of Thomas and Anthony.

