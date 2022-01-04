Menu
Derek Lindauer
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Derek Lindauer

October 9, 1963-January 1, 2022

Derek G. Lindauer, 58, of Moline, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at UP Trinity, Rock Island from heart complications.

Funeral services will be 10am, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 3-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Moline High School Baseball, Moline Music Boosters or High Point University Basketball.

Derek was born on October 9, 1963 in Evansville, IN, to the proud parents of Robert and Nina (Witherspoon) Lindauer. He married Luann, the love of his life on June 30, 2007 in Moline.

Derek graduated from Evansville Central High School, in Evansville, Indiana, received his Bachelor's degree from Murray State University and his Master's degree from Indiana State University. He taught and coached for Moline/Coal Valley School District No. 40 where he touched the lives of numerous students and athletes as the assistant Basketball Coach and head Baseball Coach for over 20 years. Most recently he took on the position of Varsity assistant basketball coach at United Township.

Derek was on the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team 2007 and was inducted as a member of the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame 2020.

As a loving son, husband, father and papa he was the most selfless, honest, and generous man with a giant heart. He was a role model, a mentor, and always a champion for the underdog. He was known for being a humble man of few words but a master of one-liners. Although his early passions in life for excelling in competition began on courts and ball fields, those were quickly transformed into his greater love of seeing his own children succeed and pursuing their own passions.

Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Luann; children, Thomas (Chelsea) Lindauer, Moline, Anthony Lindauer (Amanda Rossi), Ft. Mill, SC and Zamone Perez, Moline; grandchildren, Caydance and Luka, Moline; parents, Robert and Nina Lindauer, sister, Darby (John) Hurley, and brother, Dirk (Jeanette) Lindauer, all of Evansville, IN; many nieces, nephews and cousins along with his special fur babies, Zeke and Louie; in addition Andria, mother of Thomas and Anthony.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Jan
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Derek & I shared a special bond of both playing basketball & baseball at MSU together. Everyone who ever met Derek Loved him! My sincere condolences to his family. We all LOVED you, Derek!
David Youngblood
School
January 12, 2022
Sending my warmest condolences as a parent of the Moline School district. I'm so sorry for your loss, he was a great guy!
Abby Cox
January 10, 2022
Mr Lindauer was my gym teacher for 6th and 8th grade he was the best. He would love to make jokes and make me laugh and smile I´m going to remember all the best memories with him i will miss Mr Lindauer so much
Angelina Ris John Deere 8th grade student
January 6, 2022
Luann, there are no words to make this very sad time in your life easier. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I recently lost my fiance', Jerry Race to cancer, so I know your pain too well! May God be with you through this difficult time. With all my love, Vickie
Vickie Vanderbeke
January 6, 2022
you're a very great and funny teacher ! I did not have you but you seemed like a really great person !! may you rest in peace.
Dayanna Flores
School
January 5, 2022
Love, Randy and Debbie Wintner
January 5, 2022
Mr. Lindauer was the best gym teacher I could ever ask for. Anthony (one of his sons) knew my older brother Brandon (James) and that whats most of our convos were about like, Mr lindauer would ask me how my brother is and if he stills work were he was working and I would with yes Mr lindauer was one of my teacher BFFs It hurts to realize that he is truly gone not for a week like he was when he was sick, he is gone and its terrible I will miss him so very much
Sophia Lauer
January 5, 2022
Condolences to the family. Another classmate gone to soon. Derek was our basketball superstar at Stringtown Elementary School.
David Fritz
School
January 5, 2022
The Bradley's
January 4, 2022
Mr. Lindauer was someone I Looked up to. He always encouraged me to do better. I always thought being the class clown was the way to be but he always said that was ok but push yourself to have goals and make something out of myself one day and if it wasn´t for him I would´ve never took the time to change my ways and look to better things. I wish I could thank him today for everything he taught me and know that he touched so many hearts. Rest In Peace Mr. Lindauer you will never be forgotten
Brody Breiholz
School
January 4, 2022
Jeff Ossenberg & Family
January 4, 2022
Kory Schultz
January 4, 2022
you were my favorite teacher. you are a great gym teacher. we had best memories with you. (laila,kennedi,olivia) i really hope you had good memories with us. you are in a better place. we miss you! bye - kennedi
kennedi johnson (gym student)
School
January 4, 2022
He was my gym teacher and I had the best memories with him, he always made me always laugh and had the best jokes. It's going to be very different without him.
Laila Montague
School
January 4, 2022
Derek was a wonderful man. He coached with my late husband at Moline. It always brought me great joy to watch Derek´s sons playing on the field house floor after the games until their daddy was ready to go. It is so hard to accept this loss. Gone way too soon.
Jane Leggett Lampkin
Friend
January 4, 2022
We made lots of good memories with Mr. Lindauer the last 3 years we have been at JD. You could always count on him to put a smile on your face during class. He always bullied us for the most random reasons. We will miss him everyday and cherish the memories we got to make.
Ashlynn Benson, Jenna Philllips, Ani Hayes - John Deere 8th Grade Students
January 4, 2022
Louann and family, You have our deepest sympathy and we will keep you in our prayers. We are so sorry you have to experience this great loss...far too young..
John & Cindy Hoffman
January 4, 2022
