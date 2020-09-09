Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Diana Gremanis
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Diana Gremanis

July 7, 1946-September 7, 2020

SILVIS-Graveside services for Diana Gremanis, 74, of Silvis, IL, will be 2:30PM Friday September 11, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 1-2PM prior to the graveside service, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Ms. Gremanis passed away peacefully in the comfort of her niece's home on Monday September 7, 2020.

Diana was born July 7, 1946, in Moline, the daughter of James and Maureen (Huff) Gremanis. She retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 2010 after 34 years of service.

She enjoyed Greek cuisine and shopping

Survivors include her brother, James (Glenna) Gremanis, Hernando, FL; nieces, Dana (Dan) Ernat, Stoutsville, MO, Dawn Stombaugh, Silvis, and Diana Gremanis, Hernando, FL; nephews, John (Marcia) Hingtgen, Carmine, TX and Paul (Cherry) Hingtgen, Colgate, WI; several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; and her loving cat "Bebe".

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Jacobsen and Joann Hingtgen; nephews, Mike Covault and Keith Stombaugh; great nephew, Scott Erickson.

Memorials may be made to QC Paws

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL 61244
Sep
11
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Greenview Memorial Gardens
, East Moline, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.