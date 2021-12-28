Diana L. Peterson

March 18, 1952-December 26, 2021

Diana Lynn Peterson, 69, of Port Byron, IL, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Port Byron. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Friedens Cemetery Association.

Diana was born March 18, 1952 in Moline, IL, to Lynn and Marilyn (Hofstetter) Stone. She graduated from Riverdale High School. Diana worked for McClure Engineering for nearly 30 years and part time at her family's grocery store, Stone's Market in Port Byron. She was a longtime active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron, and most recently of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. She worked hard to raise her 3 boys and was proud of them for becoming hard working family men. Diana loved following her grandchildren in their activities and sports. In recent years she was devoted to caring for her mother. Her family meant everything to her. She will be remembered for her selflessness, always putting others needs first. She also enjoyed spending time with the "Hotties" and the McClure Girls.

She is survived by her 3 sons and their spouses; David (Melissa) Peterson, Chapin, SC, Derek (T.A.) Peterson, Port Byron, IL, Dustin (Sarah) Peterson, Port Byron; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Lynn) Stone, Port Byron; grandchildren, Dalton (Katelyn), Mickenly, Dawson, Brooklyn, Landen, Cullan, Piper, Breckin; great grandchildren, Adeline and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan (Eileen) Stone and Bob (Rita) Stone. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com