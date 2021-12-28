Menu
Diana L. Peterson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Diana L. Peterson

March 18, 1952-December 26, 2021

Diana Lynn Peterson, 69, of Port Byron, IL, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Port Byron. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Friedens Cemetery Association.

Diana was born March 18, 1952 in Moline, IL, to Lynn and Marilyn (Hofstetter) Stone. She graduated from Riverdale High School. Diana worked for McClure Engineering for nearly 30 years and part time at her family's grocery store, Stone's Market in Port Byron. She was a longtime active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Byron, and most recently of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. She worked hard to raise her 3 boys and was proud of them for becoming hard working family men. Diana loved following her grandchildren in their activities and sports. In recent years she was devoted to caring for her mother. Her family meant everything to her. She will be remembered for her selflessness, always putting others needs first. She also enjoyed spending time with the "Hotties" and the McClure Girls.

She is survived by her 3 sons and their spouses; David (Melissa) Peterson, Chapin, SC, Derek (T.A.) Peterson, Port Byron, IL, Dustin (Sarah) Peterson, Port Byron; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Lynn) Stone, Port Byron; grandchildren, Dalton (Katelyn), Mickenly, Dawson, Brooklyn, Landen, Cullan, Piper, Breckin; great grandchildren, Adeline and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan (Eileen) Stone and Bob (Rita) Stone. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
1611 41st St., Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering your family with love. I watched Diana grow up as I was hanging out with her Aunt Marlene at and after church at Peace Lutheran. The Hostetter/Stone family will always be in my heart. Certainly her sons were lucky to have her for their mom.
Kay McDaniel
December 29, 2021
Di was such a sweet person. I worked with Di at McClure, although I was in a different office. She was always helpful and very easy to talk to. She will be missed!
Eric Moe
December 28, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. I worked with Diana at McClure Engineering. I always said she had magic fingers because she could get me so much project information so quickly! It was great to work with her. I am so sad to hear of her passing. My deepest sympathies to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. I know she will be missed. Prayers for all of you.
Linda Branch
December 28, 2021
Love Craig and Sherry Casillas
December 28, 2021
