Diane Clodfelter

March 11, 1947-June 2, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Graveside services for Diane Clodfelter, 74, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Tuesday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs. Clodfelter passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home.

Diane DePaepe was born March 11, 1947, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (State) DePaepe. She married Donald Clodfelter in 1968. He passed away April 3, 2012. Diane retired from Sears at South Park, Moline, after several years of service. She enjoyed cross-stitch and needle point. She loved spending time with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracie (Don) Praught, East Moline; son, William Clodfelter, Prophetstown, IL; grandchildren, Chandler Schomer, Sean Praught, Jesse Praught, Taylor Praught, and D.J. Praught; great grandchildren, Elena Marie, Isabel, and Aria; siblings, Larry (Cheri) DePaepe, Princeton, IL, Don (Debbie) Larson, Davenport, IA, Sue LaCaille, Milan, Lori (Tim) Tigges, East Moline, Ron (Sherri) Larson, Alsip, IL, and Kim Larson, Florence, AL; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law, Larry LaCaille.

