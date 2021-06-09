Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Diane Each
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Diane Each

August 15, 1930-May 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Diane M. Each, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Private Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, June 11, 2021 at SouthPark Presbyterian Church, Rock Island where her live-streamed service can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UCBCdIDL7TNQTS9b-Rlshsew. Memorials can be made to the church or Winning Wheels, Prophetstown, IL.

Diane was born August 15, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of George and Ruth (Bailer) Shoemaker. She married John Each in 1951 in Chicago.

Diane was a dancer with Merriel Abbott Dancers at the Palmer House Empire Room, Chicago. She traveled with the group and danced at the Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas and toured Europe.

Diane was a dance teacher for 21 years and preschool teacher's aide at Jewish Center, Rock Island for 2 years and Seton School "The Children's Place" for 8 years.

Diane was a member of SouthPark Presbyterian Church, Rock Island where she served as a Deacon and member of Circle of Virtue, prayer shawl ministry and tutoring program.

Diane enjoyed traveling, crocheting, being with family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the children she had in dance and preschool.

Survivors include her sons, John (Becky) Each, III, Ankeny, IA, Wayne (Gayle) Each, Rock Island and David Each (Cherie Kvinge), Palatine, IL; grandsons, Michael, Jacob, Justan and Kyle and great grandchildren, Moses, Johnnie Danielle, Jett, Kadin, Cruz, Kenedee Jo, Rudy Diane and Griffin; nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Sonja Guzman. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Shoemaker, sister in-law, Robbie Heitzman and beloved dog, Lily.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
SouthPark Presbyterian Church
Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane was a kind and gentle woman. Our son Joe (27) had her and Sonja in preschool at Seton. Those two ladies were simply the best. We loved them dearly. Many happy precious memories of beautiful Diane.
Sharon McLaughlin
June 9, 2021
Diane was very proud of her dance career.I will miss our visits.Rest in peace Diane
Jan spranger
Friend
June 9, 2021
