Diane Stock
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Diane Stock

February 16, 1948-February 28, 2021

MOLINE-Diane H. Stock, 73, of Moline, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Private family services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. A public visitation will be Noon-1pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Diane was born February 16, 1948 in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (McNeeley) Pierce. She married William G. Stock on May 29, 1970 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.

Diane received her Bachelor of Education from Augustana College and Masters of Education from Western Illinois University. She worked at Hampton School District teaching U.S. History and Mathematics grades 6th-8th for over 30 years.

Diane was awarded Master Teacher in 2006. She was an avid reader and very interested in politics. She enjoyed her card club. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Survivors include her daughters, Laura (Brett) Michna, Metamora, IL and Gina (Jared) Glassford, Moline; grandchildren, Cole, Cade and Teague Michna and Charlotte Glassford; sister, Sharon Kelley, Lyndon, IL and niece, Taylor Kelley. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Claire Glassford and sister, Dixie Pierce.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
TC-L Med Vee Team
March 4, 2021
Hampton Class of 2003
March 3, 2021
One of the best teachers ever. She touched the lives of so many kids. What a Beautiful soul. RIP Mrs.Stock
Amy McLaughlin-Hofmann
March 2, 2021
Mrs. Stock was a great teacher and person. She was one of my favorites. I am so sorry for your loss.
Cabaletta Engeman Pritchett
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I will always remember your mother´s laugh.
Karen Anderson
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of my cousin Diane's passing. What a wonderful, caring lady she was! Her daughters, their families, and her sister Kay are in my prayers.
Barb Micetic Lancaster
March 1, 2021
Diane and Jerry were an important and loving part of the neighborhood and our lives when we first moved to Moline. My sympathy to Laura and Gina.
Ann Showalter
March 1, 2021
