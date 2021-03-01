Diane Stock

February 16, 1948-February 28, 2021

MOLINE-Diane H. Stock, 73, of Moline, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Private family services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. A public visitation will be Noon-1pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Diane was born February 16, 1948 in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (McNeeley) Pierce. She married William G. Stock on May 29, 1970 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2020.

Diane received her Bachelor of Education from Augustana College and Masters of Education from Western Illinois University. She worked at Hampton School District teaching U.S. History and Mathematics grades 6th-8th for over 30 years.

Diane was awarded Master Teacher in 2006. She was an avid reader and very interested in politics. She enjoyed her card club. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Survivors include her daughters, Laura (Brett) Michna, Metamora, IL and Gina (Jared) Glassford, Moline; grandchildren, Cole, Cade and Teague Michna and Charlotte Glassford; sister, Sharon Kelley, Lyndon, IL and niece, Taylor Kelley. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Claire Glassford and sister, Dixie Pierce.

