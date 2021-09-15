Menu
Diane Louise Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Diane Louise Thompson

June 12, 1963-September 12, 2021

MOLINE-Diane Louise Thompson, 58, of Moline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021, to go home to be with the Lord and loved ones.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Entombment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses and church donations.

Diane was born on June 12, 1963, in Moline, the daughter of Eugene D. and Dawn (Corey) Juehring. She married Mark Thompson on May 9, 1997, in Rock Island. She was previously employed with Production Cutting Services. Diane was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, and listening to Christian music. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Mark; children, Joseph (Erin) Mumma, Bettendorf, Nicole (Joshua Grage) Mumma, Killeen, TX, Dustin (Jodi) Thompson, Sterling, Elizabeth Thompson, Moline, and Alec Thompson, Silvis; grandchildren, Rylee, Brady and Kennedy Mumma, Avah Mumma, Shawna and Kurt Anderson, Makaila Craft, Brenner Thompson, twin sister, Debbie (Bill) Thomson, Bettendorf, sisters, Teri (Steve) Cooney, East Moline, and Karen (Dave) DeFrieze, Cape Canaveral, FL.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Juehring; and parents.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Trinity Cancer Center. Diane would encourage her fellow warriors to continue to fight and to never give up.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2021.
Our deepest condolences as she will be missed. We lift all the family up in prayers of comfort and strength.
Gene and Beth Miller
Friend
September 16, 2021
Elijah,Jennifer,Adrian Lyord
September 16, 2021
