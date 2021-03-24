Menu
Dianna L. "Dee" Garrison
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Dianna "Dee" L. Garrison

May 28, 1961-March 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Dianna "Dee" L. Garrison, 59, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Dianna was born on May 28, 1961 in Rock Island, the daughter of Leonard and Irene (Bowser) Garrison. She married Thomas McMullen in 1982 and later got divorced. Dianna was a housekeeper for many years at Unity Point Health Trinity in Rock Island and most recently worked for Help at Home. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Island. She often enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork, but she especially enjoyed her dogs, Tasha and Edward. Dianna also enjoyed nights out at the casino.

Dianna is survived by her brothers, Douglas (Christine) Garrison, Moline and Daniel (Elaine) Garrison, Rock Island; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews and two stepchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home (Rock Island)
3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear friend, Hardly a day goes by when I don´t think of you or speak your name. You were one of kindest and most loving person I have ever known. I will continue to miss , your generosity and the good times we shared.
Roxanne
Friend
March 17, 2022
You have done so much for me I would never be able to thank you enough. My life will be very different without you. Until we meet again my dear dear friend.....love you
Roxanne
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of Diane´s family. I worked with her at Trinity. She was a great housekeeper!
Sue McGeehon
March 24, 2021
