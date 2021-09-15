Dion L. Littig

June 2, 1963-September 12, 2021

COLONA-Dion L. Littig, 58, of Colona passed away September 12, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be 6pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary, Colona with visitation from 4pm until service time. Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Dion was born June 2, 1963 in Moline, IL the son of Duane and Margie (Johnson) Littig. He served in the Army Reserve. He married Sandra Milburn April 19, 1993 in Rock Island. Dion worked for Arconic in Davenport for the past 5 years.

Survivors include his father Duane (Carolyn) Littig; wife Sandy and children Heather Milburn, Colton Littig, and Matthew Littig.

Dion was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

