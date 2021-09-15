Menu
Dion L. Littig
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Dion L. Littig

June 2, 1963-September 12, 2021

COLONA-Dion L. Littig, 58, of Colona passed away September 12, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be 6pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary, Colona with visitation from 4pm until service time. Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Dion was born June 2, 1963 in Moline, IL the son of Duane and Margie (Johnson) Littig. He served in the Army Reserve. He married Sandra Milburn April 19, 1993 in Rock Island. Dion worked for Arconic in Davenport for the past 5 years.

Survivors include his father Duane (Carolyn) Littig; wife Sandy and children Heather Milburn, Colton Littig, and Matthew Littig.

Dion was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were classmates for many years. Enjoyed being your teammate in bowling. You will be missed.
Kurt and Tessa Widmer
School
September 22, 2021
Dion was a friend for many years. We played sports against each other as kids. We played football together at U.T. He will be in my prayers as well as my wife's Stacy. R.I.P. my friend.
Kirk Vollrath
September 17, 2021
