Dixie Kelly
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Dixie Kelly

August 14, 1938-December 23, 2021

Funeral services for Dixie Kelly, 83, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs Kelly died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UnityPoint, Rock Island.

Dixie Sedgwick was born August 14, 1938, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Pouder) Sedgwick. She married Ernest Kelly January18, 1958, in Rock Island. He passed away June 24, 2011. Dixie can best be described as spunky! She LOVED playing bingo with her sister, Sue. She enjoyed being with family, going to cookouts, parades and fireworks.

Survivors include her children, Sandie (Jim) Southerland, Davenport, IA, Ervin Kelly, June Kelly, Theresa Kelly, and David (Donna) Kelly, all of Moline; 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Harry (Georganna) Sedgwick, Emma Sue (David) Goetz, Thomas Sedgwick, Betty Sedgwick, Jackie Sedgwick, and Frank Sedgwick.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
She was a very sweet lady made a lot of friends will be greatly missed
Ronda Hauman
December 26, 2021
