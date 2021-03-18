Menu
Dixie M. Wilson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Dixie M. Wilson

March 1, 1947-March 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Dixie M. Wilson, 74, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed on to her Heavenly home after a long and valiant battle with cancer on March 17, 2021.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Generations at Rock Island activities fund.

The former Dixie Mae Ralston was born March 1, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Wade) Ralston.

She worked for many years at Seaford Clothing and 25 years at Hansaloy Corporation. She was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. She wanted to be remembered as a kind person, loyal friend, and a lover of Rock and Roll music and stray animals. She also enjoyed visiting with cousins, aunts, and uncles at family reunion picnics each summer. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed old movies and westerns.

Dixie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Joe Ramos of East Moline; a niece and nephews, Tiffany (Shaun) Denys, Tim (Shayla) Ramos, and Mark (Katie) Ramos; a great-nephew, Kayden Denys; great-nieces, Isabella Denys, and Lydia and Cameron Ramos; and a special cousin, Denny Boettcher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Ralston and Marjorie Hoskins; her husband, Delbert Wilson; and a special aunt, Winifred Boettcher.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to her Generations family, especially the 3rd floor nurses, nurse practitioners and CNA's who loved her feisty spirit and made sure she knew it!

View the livestream or replay of Dixie's funeral service and leave condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Apr
7
Service
1:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your memory will live on in my heart, dear cousin. Even though we lived miles apart, the fun times we had at family reunions will always be remembered. God bless until we meet again.
Karen Wade Long
March 29, 2021
You were a wonderful person to work with. You were missed when you retired.rest in peace.
Patricia willows
March 20, 2021
Rest in peace Dixie. You were a sweetie.
Paul Caldwell
March 19, 2021
