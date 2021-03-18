Dixie M. Wilson

March 1, 1947-March 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Dixie M. Wilson, 74, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed on to her Heavenly home after a long and valiant battle with cancer on March 17, 2021.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Generations at Rock Island activities fund.

The former Dixie Mae Ralston was born March 1, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Wade) Ralston.

She worked for many years at Seaford Clothing and 25 years at Hansaloy Corporation. She was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline. She wanted to be remembered as a kind person, loyal friend, and a lover of Rock and Roll music and stray animals. She also enjoyed visiting with cousins, aunts, and uncles at family reunion picnics each summer. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed old movies and westerns.

Dixie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Joe Ramos of East Moline; a niece and nephews, Tiffany (Shaun) Denys, Tim (Shayla) Ramos, and Mark (Katie) Ramos; a great-nephew, Kayden Denys; great-nieces, Isabella Denys, and Lydia and Cameron Ramos; and a special cousin, Denny Boettcher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Ralston and Marjorie Hoskins; her husband, Delbert Wilson; and a special aunt, Winifred Boettcher.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to her Generations family, especially the 3rd floor nurses, nurse practitioners and CNA's who loved her feisty spirit and made sure she knew it!

View the livestream or replay of Dixie's funeral service and leave condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.