Dolores J. Morris

November 9, 1935-September 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Dolores J. Morris, 85, of East Moline passed away peacefully at her home September 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10am Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Dolores was born November 9, 1935 in Moline, IL the daughter of Edward and Althea "Meta" (Stahl) Viager. She graduated from UTHS in 1954. Dolores met Robert Morris, it was love at first sight, and married him March 31, 1956 in Milan, IL. He was the love of her life. Robert passed away August 17, 2015. Dolores worked for over 30 years for VNHA of Rock Island County. She loved her job and taking care of "her people." She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she also taught Sunday school and was active in the Glory Circle. She was devoted to her husband before he passed, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her children Linda Morris of Rapids City, Karen Morris of Moline, Mike (Alice) Morris of Wichita, KS, Dawn Morris of East Moline, and Lisa (Todd) Cantrell of Carbon Cliff; grandchildren Robert Conner, Kylie Cantrell, Collin Cantrell, Dylan Cantrell, and Alexander Morris.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Ed Viager, Dick Viager, Don Viager, Darla Van Klaveren, and Roger Viager.

