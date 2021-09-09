Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dolores J. Morris
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Dolores J. Morris

November 9, 1935-September 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Dolores J. Morris, 85, of East Moline passed away peacefully at her home September 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be 10am Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Dolores was born November 9, 1935 in Moline, IL the daughter of Edward and Althea "Meta" (Stahl) Viager. She graduated from UTHS in 1954. Dolores met Robert Morris, it was love at first sight, and married him March 31, 1956 in Milan, IL. He was the love of her life. Robert passed away August 17, 2015. Dolores worked for over 30 years for VNHA of Rock Island County. She loved her job and taking care of "her people." She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 60 years where she also taught Sunday school and was active in the Glory Circle. She was devoted to her husband before he passed, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her children Linda Morris of Rapids City, Karen Morris of Moline, Mike (Alice) Morris of Wichita, KS, Dawn Morris of East Moline, and Lisa (Todd) Cantrell of Carbon Cliff; grandchildren Robert Conner, Kylie Cantrell, Collin Cantrell, Dylan Cantrell, and Alexander Morris.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Ed Viager, Dick Viager, Don Viager, Darla Van Klaveren, and Roger Viager.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave, Silvis, IL
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember Dolores. She provided loving care to everyone that she cared for. She was a superior caregiver.
Connie Huizenga
Work
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results