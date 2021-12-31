Menu
Don R. Graham
Don R. Graham

December 7, 1926-December 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Don R. "Barney" Graham, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors.

Barney was born December 7, 1926 in Fairdealing, MO, the son of Calvin and Rosa (Hall) Graham. He married Bonnie Jones on June 15, 1963 in Rock Island.

Barney was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after 32 years of service from IH Farmal, Rock Island. He was the owner of Bonnie & Barney's Tavern in Moline.

Survivors include his step daughter, Bonnie Imig, Moline, grandchildren; Heather (Jacob) Barlow, Emily (Mark) Hotchkiss, Amanda (Burnell) Eckardt and Michelle Imig; great grandchildren, Nadia and Nick Barlow and Bevy, Millie and Mikey Eckardt and brothers; Raymond, Joseph, and Jim Graham. He was preceded in death by a son in law, Michael Imig, a sister and 5 brothers.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 31, 2021.
