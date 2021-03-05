Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Don P. Mickelson
Don P. Mickelson

October 31, 1933-March 3, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Don P. Mickelson, 87, of Eldridge, formerly of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church 1611 41st St, Moline, IL 61265. Visitation will be held 1-hr prior at the church. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Moline, or American Cancer Society. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Don was born on October 31, 1933, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Miller and Mae (Peterson) Mickelson. He married Carol Elaine Pals on June 17, 1956, in Lytton, IA. Don was a member at Faith Lutheran Church, National Education Association, Blackhawk Retired Teachers Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association. He enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, gardening, feeding birds, and anything to celebrate his Norwegian heritage.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Linda (Leendert) IntVeld, Eldridge, IA, James (Patricia) Mickelson, Cary, NC; brother, Dwane (Janice) Mickelson, Riverside, CA; grandchildren, Caitlin Hancks, Joshua Hancks, Laura (Brian) Schuster, and Diane Mickelson; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Weston, and Brooke Schuster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Richard Lee.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
1611 41 Street, Moline, IL
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
1611 41 Street, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to the family. I had Mr. Mickelson as my American History teacher in high school. He was a great teacher and I learned so much from him.
Janet Martens Wendel
March 5, 2021
Lots of good memories from Heritage days. So sorry for your loss.
Pat (Cline) Gormley
March 5, 2021
