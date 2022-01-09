Menu
Dona Joyce Cross
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Geneseo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
214 S State St
Atkinson, IL

Dona Joyce Cross

October 8, 1959-January 6, 2022

Dona Joyce "Kitty" Cross, 62, of Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Per Kitty's wishes cremation will follow the memorial service. Scott Lawson will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Dona Cross Memorial Fund.

Dona was born on October 8, 1959, the daughter of Elmer and Dona (Mizner) Lawson, in Moline, IL. She graduated with the class of 1977 from Geneseo High School and went on to attend college. On August 3, 1985, she married James L. Cross in a ceremony held in Rock Island, IL, he preceded her in death on June 26, 2018. She was employed as a photo diva at Photographic Arts, Geneseo. She enjoyed gardening and thrift shopping. Her greatest joy was being a loving grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Dona, Geneseo; children, David (Hannah Woodard) Cross, Moline, Jesse (Mairead) Cross, Randolph, ME, and Amanda Cross, Atkinson; granddaughter Emerson, grandson Stark, and another grandchild on the way; brother, Charles (Connie) Lawson, Atkinson.

Dona was preceded in death by her husband James, her father, Elmer; infant Baby Cross; grandson Gabriel; and brother, Darrel Lawson.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Atkinson
214 S State St, Atkinson, IL
