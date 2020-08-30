Donald Alfred Oppenheimer

January 27, 1928-August 25, 2020

MOLINE-Donald Alfred Oppenheimer of Moline, Illinois died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in his home at the age of 92. A memorial service will be held at a later date . Memorials may be made to Unity Pointe Hospice, First Congregational Church, Salvation Army or Moline Rotary Foundation.

Don was born January 27, 1928, in Moline, to Alfred and Nina Oppenheimer. He served in the US Navy during WW II and graduated from Iowa State with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married Nancy Haddick on March 24, 1951. She died November 1, 2010. Don co-founded Harrington Signal Company in Moline with his grandfather Fred Harrington. He worked for 57 years with his brothers Ed and Gene and retired in 2008.

Don served on the Salvation Army Board for more than two decades, and on the boards of the former Lutheran Hospital and First Congregational Church. He was a member of Moline Rotary Club for over fifty years. He will be remembered for his strong love for his wife, family, and home, and for unwavering honesty, kindness, fairness, and generosity. He loved watching wildlife from his porch and family vacations at Crystal Lake, Michigan. His family has fond memories of watching Don and Nancy happily dancing together at special occasions. He was a remarkable caregiver for his wife Nancy when she became ill.

Don is survived by three children, John Oppenheimer, MD, and his wife Nancy of Portland, Oregon; Linda Oppenheimer, MD, and her partner, Troyleen Brown, of Eugene, Oregon; and Susan Owen and her husband Brett of Moline; grandchildren and spouses, Laura Oppenheimer and Daveed Tuck, Karl Oppenheimer, Oliver and Anna Owen, Pete and Stacey Owen, Charles and Rachel Owen, and Emily and Lucas Adams; great-grandchildren, Emerson and Del Odom, Aubryn and Chase Owen, Austin and Driston Owen, Lucas and Lyla Owen; his loyal brother, Gene Oppenheimer and his wife Deanna of East Moline; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Oppenheimer of Ellicott City, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and brother, Edward.

