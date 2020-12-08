Donald W. Austin

June 30, 1943-December 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald W. Austin, 78, of Davenport departed this life on Saturday, December 5, at his home. A public visitation will be held from 10 – 12 noon on Saturday at Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 East 12th Street, Davenport. There will be no personal interaction with the family during this time.

Social distancing, masks and Covid-19 Guidelines will be required. Private funeral services and burial will follow.

Join by livestream: https://my.gather.app/remember/donald-austin

Arrangements have been entrusted to Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.