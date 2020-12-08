Menu
Donald W. Austin
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Donald W. Austin

June 30, 1943-December 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donald W. Austin, 78, of Davenport departed this life on Saturday, December 5, at his home. A public visitation will be held from 10 – 12 noon on Saturday at Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 East 12th Street, Davenport. There will be no personal interaction with the family during this time.

Social distancing, masks and Covid-19 Guidelines will be required. Private funeral services and burial will follow.

Join by livestream: https://my.gather.app/remember/donald-austin

Arrangements have been entrusted to Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Progressive Baptist Church
1302 East 12th Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Debbie and family. We are so very sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Charles and Paula Taylor
December 20, 2020
Dearest Debbie and Austin Family. So sorry to hear of Donald's passing. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you during this most difficult Time.
HERBERT(Jr.) & MARCELLA PEARL
December 13, 2020
To the family of Donald Austin. I send my deepest sympathies.
Julius Jamison
December 12, 2020
When your heart is empty, filling it with happy memories can help. Memories are the legacy of love. Many blessings to the Austin family.
Barb Harvey
December 12, 2020
Debbie, Angela, and Donneta, I am so sorry for your loss! May the Lord God be your refuge and your strength during this difficult time !
Kathleen Twyner-Coley
December 12, 2020
Family. I am saddened by the loss of my uncle Dee. He has been in my life long before my birth. I will miss chatting and laughing with him. I am grateful to have been his niece and am grateful for the love he has always shown me. I will miss him and miss coming home and visiting with him. Rest in heaven UNCLE DEE. You are with the Lord and all your loved ones. Greatly missed and greatly loved! Your niece Wanda.
Wanda
December 12, 2020
To: Debbie and family My sincere condolences on the loss of your loved one. May the presence and power of our Lord bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. My prayers are with you.
Sybil Luster
December 12, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. The Lord will take care of you and your family. With Love and Appreciation, Kim
Kim Anderson Cain
December 12, 2020
To Debbie and family, I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of Donald. My condolences to you and your family. Linda Warren Guy
Linda Warren Guy
December 12, 2020
Debbie I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your beloved husband Donald. Praying God's love, comfort and peace to you and yours. Hugs and love.
Leslie J Ballew
December 12, 2020
I loved the time we spent over the years Big Daddy I will truly miss you Neicie
Hilda Jones
December 11, 2020
PDGM Wendell G. Terry 33°, CCFC-IA
Condolences To the Austin Family: Uncle Donald will be greatly missed. We send our deepest sympathy
Wilson 5901 Elmore Avenue apt B-9
December 11, 2020
Deb and Family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Sandy Paskvan, Neighbor
December 11, 2020
To the Davis family. I´m so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in the coming days. Much prayer.
Carol Strickland
December 11, 2020
Debbie, Angela & Austin family, I love you all and are remembering you in my prayers that God wraps his loving arms around you and not let go until the night season passes. May the peace of the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts and minds In Christ Jesus.
Minister Fannie Haynes
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the family of Donald Austin
William Tom Robinson
December 10, 2020
Debbie my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I´ve been where you are so hold on to your memories and let your family love on y´all. RIH Donald
Betty Boswell
December 10, 2020
Deb, so sorry to read that your husband has passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Chuck & Shirley Noecker, Neighbors
December 10, 2020
My prayers to the Austin family. May God comfort you with his Grace and Mercy during this difficult time.
Jerry Finney
December 10, 2020
Prayers to the family!
Tammy Walker
December 10, 2020
May the memories that you shared sustain you during these most difficult times.
Linda Hayes
December 10, 2020
Barbara Sue Williams
December 9, 2020
I love and miss you brother!
Craig Davis
December 9, 2020
To family of Donald Austin, my family to yours we send our deepest sympathies
Jeffery Jamison
December 8, 2020
Condolences and prayers to the family.
Janice Bryson
December 8, 2020
My prayers to the family.. Don will be greatly missed.. praying that all the memories will get you through these times. God bless you..
Corrine Jackson
December 8, 2020
God kept you Don. R.l.P.
Barbara Sue Williams
December 8, 2020
Condolences to the Austin Family. Don was a good friend and Partner at UPS. Worked with him for many years.
Ronald E. Juhl - UPS Partner
December 8, 2020
