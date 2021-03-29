Donald R. Britt

May 3, 1942-March 28, 2021

COLONA-Donald R. Britt, 78, of Colona, Illinois, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home with his daughter by his side.

Services to celebrate Don's life will be held Monday, April 5, beginning with graveside services are 12:30 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery. The Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 12:15 p.m. The celebration will continue at the Colona American Legion, 312 Broadway St., Colona, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Donald Ray Britt was born May 3, 1942, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Paul and Gladys Britt. He married Donette Gunter and the couple had two children before separating. He served in the U.S. Army and went on to work for John Deere.

He enjoyed watching Nascar and football, and fishing.

Don leaves behind his daughter, Kelly Hawkins of Colona; his son, Kevin Britt of Moline; grandchildren, Devin (Ann), Michael, Paige, Morgan, Alexis, Isaak, Jaelie, and Jaline; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronnie Britt. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son; a son-in-law, Tom Hawkins; and siblings, Robert, Brenda, and Sharon.

The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, his nurse at the V.A., Diana, and his housekeeper, Lisa, for the wonderful care given to Don.

