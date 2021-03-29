Donald A. Decker

September 18, 1939-March 28, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Don Decker, 81, of Eldridge, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

He was born September 18, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The eldest child of Ambers Decker, a self-taught boiler engineer, and his devoted wife Maybe (Early) Decker, who had left their home and family in Kentucky to make a life for themselves in Cincinnati. Don never forgot their roots and shared their love for all of his family "down home" where he visited annually for the Decker Family Reunion.

He graduated from the elite Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati. In 1962, he became the first child of the Decker family to graduate from college, with a business degree from the University of Cincinnati, followed by his CPA. After brief stints with Amtrak and the IRS, the Quad Cities called to him in 1971 with a tax accounting job at the firm of McGladrey and Pullen where he rose to Partner. After a decades long career serving local people and businesses, he launched a second career as an investment advisor with RW Baird where he continued to serve the community until his "retirement", which did not slow him down at all.

Don met his soulmate, Constance Ann (Ruffley) Decker on a blind date in high school and they were never apart again. They married in 1961, grew their family by adopting 5 children and raised them in a home filled with experiences, love and laughter. Don and Connie shared a love that was an inspiration to many and not to be separated in this life, they reunited in heaven just 3 weeks and 3 days after Connie passed away. We can just imagine her saying "What took you so long?". They celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on April 15 (Tax Day, of course).

Don's motto was "knowledge is power." An avid reader his entire life his family called him "Bear" for the way he would curl up and hibernate with his books. His greatest regret was not becoming a teacher, but he had something to teach everyone who knew him, through his plainspoken wisdom and the examples of his life.

Decker was a man of many passions: History, the Arts, Jazz and Blues music - the grittier the better - college sports (go Hawkeyes!). Deck also enjoyed monthly poker night with the same friends for over 40 years! Don enjoyed ending each day with a cigar and a fine glass of bourbon.

Anyone who reads the local paper knows about Decker's many years of bold, take-no-excuses leadership in the community, which earned him the nicknames "Demolition Don", "Decker the Wrecker", and a few less pleasant names which he was proud of. For him, the grass was green on both sides! No one told a better story than Decker! After sitting with him for hours, his parting words were always "Now go kick ass and take names, kid!"

Don is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Connie Decker; his loving daughter, Katti Decker, brother Larry (Connie) Decker, and parents Ambers and Mayme. Survivors include: Brother David (Pat) Decker, Linda (Charlie) Vaughan, son Keith (Silvia) Decker, daughter Kelli (Mike) Zban, daughter Kerri (Brent) Schmidt, son Kip (Jen) Decker; Grandchildren: Hannah, Dylan, Sean, Haley, Fisher, Lily, Decker, Kendyl, Kamber, Gabi, Ellie, Oliver, Zach, Zoe, Zavier; many cousins, his devoted health aides and cat Hazel.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor both Don and Connie Decker, and to celebrate their 60th anniversary, on April 17, at the Davenport Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport, IA 52803, from 4-7 pm. A prayer with Dean Hall will begin at 5:00 p.m., gracious speakers at 5:15 and 5:30, memory sharing at 6:00, and a final toast at 7:00 p.m. The family invites all who know the Don and Connie family.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Memorials may be made to the Donald Decker Memorial Fund which will be established in his honor.

Don's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.