Donald E. Meier Sr.

October 19, 1929-September 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Donald E. Meier Sr., 90, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. Services for Mr. Meier will be 11 am, Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at https:// www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks and accordance to guidelines up to 50 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.

Donald was born on October 19, 1929 in Calamus, Iowa, a son of Paul and Hazel (Jasper) Meier. He married Helen Haynie on March 15, 1947 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2000. Don worked for as a meat cutter for Davenport Packing Co., Milan for 32 years before his retirement. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home. Don also enjoyed playing BINGO.

Survivors include his son, Donald (Judy) Meier Jr., Chandler, AZ; two grandsons; four great grandchildren; and a sister, Donna McKinney, Moline.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents; six sisters; and one brother. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com