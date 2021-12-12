Donald Curtis Henke

April 18, 1927-November 29, 2021

Donald Curtis Henke died suddenly cycling in the workout room of Covenant Living on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born to William and Mary Ethel LaGrange Henke in Rock Island, Illinois on April 18, 1927. He is survived by his children April Sustad, Todd Henke (Nancy) and Tamara Buchan (Bill), nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Mary Dee Duncan Henke and sister in law, Elaine Graham Henke.

Services will be held at Arvada Covenant Church, 5555 Ward Road, Arvada at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Don will be given full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 12 p.m. December 28. A processional will leave from Arvada Covenant at 11 a.m. if you wish to join. If you are unable to attend, the memorial will be simulcast and can be found on the Arvada Covenant website: https://vimeo.com/653820086/328d6c9cbb.

Memorial Gifts can be donated to Royal Family Kids Camp, 1136 South Everett Street, Lakewood, 80232 or https://arvada.royalfamilykids.org.