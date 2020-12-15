Donald D. Hickenbottom

August 14, 1946 - December 12, 2020

Moline - Donald D. Hickenbottom, 74, of Moline, IL, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at 1:00 PM Thursday at:

http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome.

Don was born August 14, 1946, in Fairfield, IA, the son of Ferne L. and Gertrude A. (Ross) Hickenbottom. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharged. He married Debra A (Holdorf) Bias February 14, 1991, in East Moline, IL. He retired in 2007 as a Teamster, after 40 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Debra; son, Scott (Tracey) Hickenbottom, Milan, IL; daughters, Staci (Bill) Jensen, Moline and Ashley Hickenbottom, Davenport, IA; stepson, Corey (Trish) Bias, Milan, IL; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Linda Ristau, MO; and sister-in-law, Karen Hickenbottom, Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Clarence Hickenbottom; and aunt and uncle, Judy and Roger Hickenbottom.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.