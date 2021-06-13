Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Allan Hollins
FUNERAL HOME
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry St.
Smyrna, TN

Donald Allan Hollins

June 6, 2021

Mr. Donald Allan Hollins, age 91 of Smyrna, TN passed away on June 6, 2021. He was born in Orion, IL to the late Allan A. Hollins and Mabel Edna Jones Hollins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Rosalie Mayer and Dorothy Phyllis Manecke.

Mr. Hollins was a graduate of Orion High School. He completed one year of college at Western Illinois before joining the Air Force for 4 years. Upon leaving the Air Force, he married his wife of 66 years, Jane Elizabeth Swanson in April 1955. He was a farmer for 30 years in IL before moving to TN in 1986, where he worked as a security officer at Nissan for over 30 years.

Along with his wife, Mr. Hollins is survived by his sons, Sherman Hollins (Sondra), Steven Hollins (Barbara), and Stewart Hollins (Angela); grandchildren, Jacob, James, Bryan, Jesse, Eric, Tara, Jodi, Kyle, and Summer; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:30 PM at the Western Township Cemetery in Orion, IL on Friday, June 18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Hollins' memory to Smyrna First United Methodist Church or Orion United Methodist Church.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Smyrna
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Smyrna.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was fortunate to work with Don for the last 30 years. His kindness and everyday spirit always kept all of his team smiling along with him. He was so special to so many just by being himself everyday. He will be missed more than I can say. God bless his family here on earth, he is in God's land now. RIP
Norma Warrick
Friend
June 18, 2021
Mary Putney
Friend
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Don's passing. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers . Treasure those special memories in your heart. God Bless your family!
Laurie and Randy Westerlund
Friend
June 10, 2021
We met this wonderful man in the 80,s and have loved always seeing him and Jane at the Cracker Barrel. May he rip and the family cherish all their memories.
Heather & Robert Fisher
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results