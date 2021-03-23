Donald M. Hoover

December 2, 1935-March 21, 2021

MOLINE-Donald M. Hoover, 85, of Moline, IL, passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 at home.

A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation following until 5:00 p.m. Private family services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, at the funeral home. Inurnment, with military honors by Moline American Legion, Post 246 and U.S. Marine Corps., will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice Care.

Donald was born December 2, 1935 in Moline, Illinois, a son of George A. and Mildred R. Jordan Hoover. He graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1954, and joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He later entered active duty in the Marine Corps, where he honorably served in Japan, Philippine Islands and Puerto Rico. He earned the rank of Sergeant at the time of his discharge in 1958.

Don married the love of his life, Carol Jean Mirr, on August 17, 1957 in Moline, and together they started their family of six. He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Don began working for John Deere Harvester Works in 1959. He retired as a supervisor in 1985. Following his retirement from John Deere, he began his own business as a General Contractor from which he retired in 2014. When not working, he was the family "Jack of all Trades" whenever he was needed.

In 1976, Don built a new home and the family moved to Rustic Acres near Colona, where he served on the board of the lake association. In earlier years, he was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, and member and officer for Willow Springs Swim Club.

He enjoyed antique cars, and was a member of Mississippi Valley Antique Car Club. Don enjoyed traveling, family card games, bowling and dancing with his favorite dance partner, Carol. His interests included history and geography. He never knew a stranger, and enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with all.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Jean, of Moline; children, Tamara "Tammy" (Norman) Pearson, Hoffman Estates, IL, Lisa (Jeff) Day, Alamosa, CO, Cynthia "Cindy" Brown (Kurt Hendrickson), Moline, Monica Bottom, Oconomowoc, WI; Jennifer "Jenny" (Jeff) Hoogerwerf, Keithsburg, IL, and Jay (Noelle) Hoover, Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Josh and Jake Pearson, Aimee, Erik and Ian Butterworth, Ashley and Missi Brown, Rachel and Nicole Bottom, Jennaca Hollinger, Tyler, and Tess Hoogerwerf, Autumn Sender, Sydney and Hunter Hoover; great grandchildren, Jacob, Jack, Ethan, Rowan and Teigen; sisters-in-law, Janet Robinson, Betty Dies and Marge Mirr, all of Moline; brother-in-law, Dale (Lana) Mirr, Cave City, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews, additional family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, George and Julia Hoover; mother and stepfather, Mildred and Paul Schnell; one brother, Roger; and his grandparents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com