Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald L. Ehrhardt
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Donald L. Ehrhardt

December 11, 1929-October 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Donald L. Ehrhardt, 90, of East Moline, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center.

Private inurnment will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church, Moline, where Don was a longtime member. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Don was born on December 11, 1929, in Moline, the son of Harry G. and Laura E. (Natt) Ehrhardt. He graduated from Moline High School in 1948 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from February 1951 to December 1952. He retired from First Midwest Bank in Moline in 1989.

Survivors include his brother, Laurence G. (Karen) Ehrhardt, Moline, and their children, Ellen Latcham, Moline and Vaughn Ehrhardt, South Elgin, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard L. Ehrhardt.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.