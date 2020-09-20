Donald L. Hull

April 21, 1932-September 18, 2020

PORT BYRON-Donald L. Hull, 88, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Centennial Rehab and HealthCare, Moline, Illinois.

Services are 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour before the service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the services and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Donald Lee Hull was born April 21, 1932, in Moline, Illinois, to James and Alice (Ryan) Hull. He married Ramona Stoeterau on June 24, 1961 in Rock Island. She died August 12, 2012. Her served in the US Army and then was employed in route sales for Frito-Lay for 27 years, retiring in 1993. After retiring, he worked as a security guard at St. Anthony's Care Center for 10 years. He was a avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed reading history, and loved spending time with his family.

Don is survived by five children and spouses, Thomas Hull of Moline, Pamela and Jerry Curtner of Moline, John Hull of Moline, Traci Redman of Aurora, Colorado, and Staci and Dan Redman of Port Byron; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Hull of East Moline.

