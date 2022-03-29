Donald E. Meier

April 23, 1929-March 24, 2022

GENESEO-Donald "Don" Ernest Meier, 92, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Long Term Care Center, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at First Congregational Church, Geneseo. Pastor Stuart Schoup will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Military rites will be provided. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Vandemore Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/vandemorefuneralhomes). Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, First Congregational Church, or the charity of the donor's choice.

Don was born on April 23, 1929, the son of Ernest J. and Clara (Prell) Meier, in Racine, WI. He graduated from Geneseo High School, class of 1947. Don married Joan Madsen on November 11, 1951, at Sheffield United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2018. He served proudly in the United States Army, where he served as a medic during the Korean conflict. He was employed as a carpenter at Tamric Construction, LLC, Geneseo, where he retired as a superintendent. He was a member of Hayden's Hikers of Geneseo, a Studs Terkel award winner, on the Geneseo Historical Museum Board, Geneseo Park Board, Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop Leader where he won the Silver Beaver award, Kiwanis Club member, former member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, and active member of First Congregational Church UCC – where he sang in choir and taught Sunday School at both, Cole Cabin trustee, board member of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, and helped with the Geneseo High School builders class and Christmas in April. Don loved being outdoors and especially loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include children, Janet (David) Landeweer, Arlington Heights, IL, Robert (Emily) Meier, Montesano, WA; grandchildren, Daniel (Zandile) Meier, Ryan (Elena) Meier, Julia (Evan) Rush, Steven Landeweer, Jonathan Landeweer; great-grandchildren, David Meier, Jobe Meier, and Khanya Meier; and sister, Audrey Inbody, Inverness, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Clara; his beloved wife, Joan; brother, Truman Meier; and sister, Marjorie Hedlund.