Donald "Don" Michael Minnaert

November 30, 1928-September 2, 2021

GENESEO-Donald "Don" Michael Minnaert, age 92, passed away Thursday September 2, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Per Don's wishes private services will be held for just family. Memorials may be made to the Geneseo Football Booster Club and St. Malachy Church Geneseo, IL. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Don was born November 30, 1928, in Geneseo, Illinois, the son of Peter and Sophia (Vandersnick) Minnaert. He attended schools in Geneseo, Illinois and was a life resident there. On May 24, 1948, he married Pauline Alice Williams and they just recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary this past year.

He got tired of walking behind a horse and plow on the farm, so he decided to try employment in town. He ended up working at the Geneseo Telephone Company where his brother "Gene" worked. He LOVED his lineman job, especially when he worked in Atkinson and Annawan where he knew many of the people living there. He LOVED going to work.

Don loved going to the Geneseo Green Machine football games and ran the chain gang for many years. Don was very good in all sports, but especially football, baseball, and bowling. Don would rather be outdoors than inside! He loved eating, hunting, fishing, and mushrooming! He made fishing trips to Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Canada, San Francisco, fishing in the Pacific Ocean off the Farralon Islands, Lake Erie and Honey Holes are the local area. Don taught the entire family to hunt, fish, and grow food, so no one would ever go hungry!

Surviving are his wife Pauline, Geneseo and his sister Joyce (Minnaert) Wisdom, Erie. Children and spouses, or significant others; Marcia (Robert) Brooks San Francisco, CA, David (Pat) Minnaert Geneseo, Debbie (Alfred) Adams Geneseo, Pete (Amy) Minnaert Geneseo, Trudy Minnaert Bowling Green, OH, Dominic Minnaert Geneseo, Willy (Melanie) Minnaert Geneseo and his adopted son, Joe DeFauw Geneseo. Twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Eugene Minnaert and David Minnaert, sister Delores (Minnaert) Thomas, daughter Virginia Minnaert, son Donte Minnaert and grandsons Michael Minnaert and Jace Siebe.