Donald Lee Payton
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Donald Lee Payton

June 21, 1938-February 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Donald Lee Payton, 83 of Rock Island died February 24, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday March 1, 2021 at Word of Life Church in Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm with service at noon. Luncheon after.

Don loved sports was avid Bears, Illini, and Cardinals fan. He enjoyed singing for the Chord Busters Barbershop Choir.

Survivors include his daughters, Darla (Robert) Enter and Denise (Larry) McWilliams; and a host of grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his spouse, Karen Sanders.

Any donations can be made out to The Donald Payton Memorial Fund.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Word of LIfe Church
1804 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Word of LIfe Church
1804 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don, we're all here to make a difference in this world, and with your service in the Rock Island Schools, you have certainly done that. You and your good friend Preston Walker have left such great memories. Thank you so very much. May you rest in peace. Bill Greathouse
Bill Greathouse
February 28, 2021
I am so thankful that I got to meet such a wonderful Christian man and see him sing in his group!
Kathy Ritter
February 28, 2021
Your passion for the students in Rock Island Milan School District was monumental. Your support, generosity and kindness will never be forgotten.
Ginger Long
February 27, 2021
I worked at RIHS Deans' Office and when Don was called for assistance, he always came in with a smile and upbeat personality. He brightened our day.
Gwen Kennelly
February 26, 2021
Don . . . I am at a loss. You were so important to me getting grounded at Rocky as a teacher. You took me in, showed me the ropes, and always had my back. Here I am 25 years later and still holding down my end of the building. I still have the old coffee cup you left me when you retired. I will always think on you with a smile. You will be missed. Thanks for giving me guidance.
Dan Trenary
February 26, 2021
Mr. Payton you will definitely be missed but not forgotten. I pray for all your family and friends throughout this time in their lives and beyond. God Bless!!
Gary Goins
February 26, 2021
