Donald Lee Payton

June 21, 1938-February 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Donald Lee Payton, 83 of Rock Island died February 24, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday March 1, 2021 at Word of Life Church in Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm with service at noon. Luncheon after.

Don loved sports was avid Bears, Illini, and Cardinals fan. He enjoyed singing for the Chord Busters Barbershop Choir.

Survivors include his daughters, Darla (Robert) Enter and Denise (Larry) McWilliams; and a host of grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his spouse, Karen Sanders.

Any donations can be made out to The Donald Payton Memorial Fund.