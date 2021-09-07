Donald Richardson

May 24, 1939-September 5, 2021

REYNOLDS-Donald Richardson, 82, of rural Reynolds, Illinois was at home, surrounded by family, when he passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Visitation is Wednesday, September 8th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be left for Mercer County Relay For Life.

Donald Lee was born May 24, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Manly and Jeannette Boudinot Richardson. He graduated from Winola High School in 1957. On February 10, 1962, he married Sharon Gauley in Reynolds. Don farmed in the Reynolds, New Windsor and Viola areas. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, country dancing, and trips to the casino.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Sharon Richardson of Reynolds; children: Arlene Bewley of Aledo and Keith (Kris) Richardson of Reynolds; granddaughter: Jessica Richardson; 3 step grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren; 4 step great great grandchildren and siblings: Ruth (Roger) Kline of St. Paul, Minnesota, David (Nancy) Richardson of Viola and Janet Gregory of Glenn Ellyn, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Mary Loving and son-in-law: William J. Bewley.

