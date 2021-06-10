Donald K. Rursch

March 25, 1937-June 9, 2021

Donald K. Rursch, 84, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, East Moline.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edgington. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be at Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, or the Rockridge Academic Awards.

Donald was born on March 25, 1937, in Rock Island County, IL, the son of Addison and Edith (Johnston) Rursch. He married JoAnn Statler on December 21, 1960, in Bennett, IA. Donald worked as a farmer. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Army Signal Corp which was stationed in Korea. He donated Packard engines to the WWII museum in New Orleans so they could complete the restoration of PT-305. Donald took multiple trips to New Orleans, LA, to work on the installation of the engines. Donald was a member of the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and of the Rockridge Community Schools school board, during the construction of the new school in 1983.

Donald is survived by his wife, JoAnn Rursch; children, Julie (Brian Brace) Rursch, Lori (Roger) Rohlfing, and Darrin (Keri) Rursch; grandchildren, Anna (Zachary) Lammi, Austin Rohlfing, Kathryn Rohlfing, Ella Rursch, and Amelia Rursch; and brothers, Marvin and John Robert Rursch. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Duane Rursch, Lois Anderson, Orville Rursch, and Clair Rursch.

nline condolences may be left to Donald's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.