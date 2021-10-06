Donald G. Samier

October 17, 1934-October 3, 2021

Donald G. Samier, 86, of Milan, passed away Sunday October 3, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Services are 11:00am Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family.

He was born on October 17, 1934 in Rock Island, the son of Henri and Lauretta (Stagner) Samier.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda; sons, Donald and Henri Samier; sister, Michelle.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; son, Michael; parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.