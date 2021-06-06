Donald E. Schillinger

May 2, 1932-May 30, 2021

ORION-Donald E. Schillinger, 89, of Orion, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, East Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Graveside service for friends and family will be at 11:00am Monday, June 14, 2021, at Western Township Cemetery, Orion where Military Honors will be conducted. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion is assisting the family.

Don was born on May 2, 1932, in Colona Township, the son of Paul John and Lydia Margaret (Knochenmus) Schillinger. He worked for IH East Moline in his younger years and later became a farmer in the Orion area. He owned and operated the Nail Keg in Orion as well as the former Waterslide. Don served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the VFW as well as the UAW Local 1304.

Survivors include his nephew, David (Cheryl) Schillinger, Colona; brother, Lloyd (Margie) Schillinger, Osco; nieces, Sherry (Rick) Lovett, Davenport, Marsh Storm, Geneseo, Donna (Bob) Waterfield, Boise, ID, Jan (Rod) Versluys, Orion, Judy (Bill) Ward, Orion, and Carla Schillinger, Moline; nephews, Dan (Kathy) Pysson, Andover, Gary (Bev) Schilling, Ava, MO, Tom Schillinger, Moline, Ernie (Sara) Schillinger, Johnston, IA, and Barry (Lydia) Schillinger, Chatham, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Pysson; brothers, Floyd and Harold Schillinger.

