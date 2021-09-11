Donald "Don" Raymond Taets, Jr.

February 12, 1962-September 4, 2021

COLONA-Donald "Don" Raymond Taets, Jr., 59, of Colona, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, IL. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Don Taets, Jr. Memorial Fund

Don was born on February 12, 1962, the son of Don and Ramona (VanDeSompele) Taets, Sr., in Geneseo, IL. He graduated from J.D. Darnell High School, Geneseo, in 1980, and went on to attend college. On December 3, 1988, he married Patricia Foss. They later divorced. He was employed as a mechanic for Oscar Mayer/Tyson. Don loved NASCAR and dirt track racing. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, and karaoke. He loved his family, especially his grandson, Dallas

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Ramona, Geneseo; children, Paige (Nick) Hanna, Coal Valley, Donald Taets, Moline, and Jeffrey Foss, East Moline; grandson, Dallas; siblings, Barb Miller, Coal Valley, Liz (Jeff) Wagner, German Valley, IL, and Mike (Cherie) Taets, Coal Valley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Taets, Sr.; and brother, Camiel "Mell".