Donald M. "Don" Turner

December 15, 1945-December 6, 2021

Donald M. "Don" Turner, 75, of Milan, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside ceremony will be 1:30 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. Live-streaming of the service will also be available by visiting https://vimeo.com/656353210. Those wishing to attend should meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island by 1 pm. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center or the Milan Rifle Club, Milan.

Don was born in Rock Island, Illinois on December 15, 1945. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who shared many stories about his four years of service.

Don married Michaeline "Mickie" Sue Meyer on November 29, 1969 in Milan, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2019.

Don worked as a lineman for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company for many years. He finished his career as an electrician for John Deere and Company, retiring on April 1, 2010.

Don was an avid golfer who made one hole in one. He was a member of Indian Bluff Golf Course and a former member of Pinnacle Country Club. He was also a member of the Milan Rifle Club, NRA, and the American Legion. Don enjoyed time with different groups of friends playing golf, riding motorcycles, exercising at Rock Valley, and shooting at the club. In earlier years, he enjoyed vegetable gardening and motorcycle trips with his wife, Mickie.

Survivors include his mother, Bernice Halley; niece Katrina (David) Dixon; nephew Tim Buster; the Meyer family members, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Buster.

