Donald H. Ward

May 31, 1926-March 26, 2021

PROPHETSTOWN-Donald H. Ward, 94, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Allure of Prophetstown, Prophetstown, IL.

There will be no funeral service or visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home of Prophetstown, IL is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial has been established by the family.

Don was born on May 31, 1926, in Morrison, IL to Jay H. and Susie M. (Hart) Ward Sr. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County Grade Schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School in Morrison, IL. Don married Irene E. Oetzel on April 16, 1950 in Prophetstown, IL. She died on August 9, 1999. Don grew up on the family farm in Morrison, IL. He then farmed in the Prophetstown area his entire life. Don was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, the Whiteside County Farm Bureau and the Livestock Feeders Association. Don enjoyed going to the Prophetstown High School football and basketball games and attending his grandchildren's sporting and other events.

Survivors include two daughters, Janice (Tom) Buck of Kewanee, IL and Donna (Rod) Brooks of Rock Falls, IL; three sons, Mark (Brenda) Ward of Prophetstown, IL, Jeff (Peggy) Ward of Cottage Grove, MN and Brad Ward of Russellville, AR; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and one sister in law, Ruth (Gus) Hayenga of Morrison, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; one sister, Harriet Houseman and two brothers, Jay Ward Jr. and Frank C. Ward.

