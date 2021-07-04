Menu
Donald "Wayne" Wilkins
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Donald "Wayne" Wilkins

November 22, 1958-June 29, 2021

SILVIS-Donald "Wayne" Wilkins, 62, Silvis, passed away on June 29, 2021 at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. Memorial services are 11AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Crosstown Baptist Church, Silvis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Wayne was born on November 22, 1958 in DeWitt, IA, the son of Donald and Myra (Boyer) Wilkins. He graduated from Rock Island High School. He married Irene Patton in 1982. They later divorced, but remained close friends. Wayne last worked as a fork-lift driver at Tri-City Heat Treat. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, going to auctions and being with friends. His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son Matthew (Nina) Wilkins, Silvis and step daughter, Tammie Harker (Rodger Hampton), East Moline, grandchildren; Nora, Myra, Ella, Cora and Lila, siblings, Steve (Theresa) Wilkins, Aledo and Chris Wilkins, Silvis and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Jordan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crosstown Baptist Church
801 3rd St, Silvis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
