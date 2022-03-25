Donna Lee Grant

December 27, 1933-March 22, 2022

Donna Lee Grant, 88, of River Crossing of Moline and formerly of Cambridge, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She was born December 27, 1933 in Kewanee, Illinois the daughter of A. Potter and Evelyn (Manthe) Brown.

She married Philip Grant on April 9, 1953 in Cambridge, Illinois.

He preceded her in death on May 21, 2014.

She is survived by two daughters: Teresa (Jerry) Grant-Quick of Coal Valley, IL, Regina Smith of St. Cloud, Florida; one son: Randy (Patricia) Grant of Wyanet, Illinois; seven grandchildren: Tanya, Josh, Brad, Sarah, Tuesday, Paige, and Danielle; and seven great-grandchildren: Deagan, Bentley, Soren, Willa, Lane, Nathan, and Justin; four great-great-grandchildren: Emma, Evelynn, Sterling, and Wren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three children in infancy: Randy, Irving Philip, and Crystal Chell, and three brothers: Lowell Brown, Arnold Brown, and John "Jack" Heidenreich

Donna graduated from Kewanee High School with the Class of 1953.

She loved dancing, bingo, and going to garage sales. Donna also enjoyed time spent in Texas in the winter. She was the best pie maker in town.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at The BlackRidge 123 N. Prospect St. in Cambridge, Illinois with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The BlackRidge on Saturday. Burial will take place in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial bench or the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.