Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Lee Grant
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Kewanee High School
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The BlackRidge
Send Flowers

Donna Lee Grant

December 27, 1933-March 22, 2022

Donna Lee Grant, 88, of River Crossing of Moline and formerly of Cambridge, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She was born December 27, 1933 in Kewanee, Illinois the daughter of A. Potter and Evelyn (Manthe) Brown.

She married Philip Grant on April 9, 1953 in Cambridge, Illinois.

He preceded her in death on May 21, 2014.

She is survived by two daughters: Teresa (Jerry) Grant-Quick of Coal Valley, IL, Regina Smith of St. Cloud, Florida; one son: Randy (Patricia) Grant of Wyanet, Illinois; seven grandchildren: Tanya, Josh, Brad, Sarah, Tuesday, Paige, and Danielle; and seven great-grandchildren: Deagan, Bentley, Soren, Willa, Lane, Nathan, and Justin; four great-great-grandchildren: Emma, Evelynn, Sterling, and Wren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three children in infancy: Randy, Irving Philip, and Crystal Chell, and three brothers: Lowell Brown, Arnold Brown, and John "Jack" Heidenreich

Donna graduated from Kewanee High School with the Class of 1953.

She loved dancing, bingo, and going to garage sales. Donna also enjoyed time spent in Texas in the winter. She was the best pie maker in town.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at The BlackRidge 123 N. Prospect St. in Cambridge, Illinois with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The BlackRidge on Saturday. Burial will take place in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial bench or the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The BlackRidge
123 N. Prospect St., Cambridge, IL
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
The BlackRidge
123 N. Prospect St., Cambridge, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
DEBRA BLACKERT
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results