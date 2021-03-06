Donna M. Libby

October 8, 1935-March 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Donna M. Libby, 85, of East Moline passed away March 5, 2021 at Centennial Nursing and Rehab in Moline.

Graveside services will be 11am Monday at Greenview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna was born October 8, 1935 in Galva, IL the daughter of Edwin and Kathryn Johnson Murchison. She married Donald F. Libby August 4, 1957 in Kewanee, IL. HE passed away April 4, 2005. Donna retired from Toys R Us and was employed there from the day they opened. She enjoyed going to teamsters' meetings, an occasional margarita, playing dice, bowling, crocheting, sewing, making doggy treats and most of all spending time with family.

Survivors include her children Michael (Judi) Libby, Thomas (Sharon) Libby, and Sharon Libby; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

