Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna M. Libby
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Donna M. Libby

October 8, 1935-March 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Donna M. Libby, 85, of East Moline passed away March 5, 2021 at Centennial Nursing and Rehab in Moline.

Graveside services will be 11am Monday at Greenview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna was born October 8, 1935 in Galva, IL the daughter of Edwin and Kathryn Johnson Murchison. She married Donald F. Libby August 4, 1957 in Kewanee, IL. HE passed away April 4, 2005. Donna retired from Toys R Us and was employed there from the day they opened. She enjoyed going to teamsters' meetings, an occasional margarita, playing dice, bowling, crocheting, sewing, making doggy treats and most of all spending time with family.

Survivors include her children Michael (Judi) Libby, Thomas (Sharon) Libby, and Sharon Libby; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenview Memorial Gardens
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.