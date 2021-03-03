Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna M. Marti
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Donna M. Marti

August 27, 1946-March 02, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Donna M. Marti, 74, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 02, 2021, at her residence.

Private funeral services will be held at this time. Public visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The funeral will be livestreamed Saturday, at 1pm and can be found on Donna's obituary at esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Donna was born on August 27, 1946 in Moline, the daughter of Lester and Irene (Foley) Stevens. She married Gary D. Marti on August 28, 1982, in Milan.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; children, James (Vicky) Marti, Dan Marti, Angela Anderson, Jennifer Arnold; grandchildren, Haley, Kari, Zach, Caleb, Austin, Kevin, Brooklynn; siblings, Dick Stevens, Nancy Knauss, Barbara Lear; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debra Riley, and brother-in-law Danny Lear.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry about your loss - Donna was such a special person.
Linda Lundquist
March 4, 2021
Gary and family, we are sorry to hear of Donna´s passing. You have our deepest sympathy.
Dan and Linda Kiddoo
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Fond memories of family times. Hugs and prayers for all.
Aurelia Miller
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results