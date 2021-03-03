Donna M. Marti

August 27, 1946-March 02, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Donna M. Marti, 74, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 02, 2021, at her residence.

Private funeral services will be held at this time. Public visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The funeral will be livestreamed Saturday, at 1pm and can be found on Donna's obituary at esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Donna was born on August 27, 1946 in Moline, the daughter of Lester and Irene (Foley) Stevens. She married Gary D. Marti on August 28, 1982, in Milan.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; children, James (Vicky) Marti, Dan Marti, Angela Anderson, Jennifer Arnold; grandchildren, Haley, Kari, Zach, Caleb, Austin, Kevin, Brooklynn; siblings, Dick Stevens, Nancy Knauss, Barbara Lear; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debra Riley, and brother-in-law Danny Lear.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.