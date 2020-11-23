Doris Ann Marie Oberg

November 15, 1936-November 16, 2020

On Monday, November 16, 2020, Doris Oberg passed away at the age of 84. Doris was born on November 15, 1936, in Moline, Illinois, to Fritz and Hilda Oberg. Doris graduated from Moline High School in 1954. She studied nursing at the Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses and graduated in 1957. She practiced nursing at Lutheran Hospital for twenty-five years. Doris was a loyal friend to many. She loved serving in her church, which for 80 years was the Salvation Army Moline Heritage Corps. She also loved to garden and bake. Her specialty was Swedish coffee bread. She was known for her kindness, faithful prayer life, sweet demeanor, and love for all things Swedish. Doris was preceded in death by her father, Fritz, mother, Hilda, and beloved big brother, Rune. She is survived by one nephew and three nieces: Tom Oberg, Laura Green, Jennifer Oberg, and Ingrid Olson. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in Moline, IL. Sympathy cards and memorials can be sent to Ingrid Olson at 1520 Zealand Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55427. Memorials include The Salvation Army Moline Heritage Corps and Partners With Ethiopia.