Doris "Judy" Bull

November 5, 1932-March 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Doris "Judy" Bull, 88, of Park Vista in East Moline, formerly of Port Byron, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Services will follow at 6:30 PM. Burial will in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Judy was born November 5, 1932 in Hiteman, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ruth (Morgan) Barker. She married Earl Bull on July 3, 1952 at the Port Byron Methodist Church. Judy worked with her husband at the Bull Chiropractic Clinic for many years until retirement.

Judy and Earl enjoyed many things together, most especially attending political events, and also dancing. She loved being a mom and raising her family, spending time with her babies and Christmas time with everyone. Later in life Judy enjoyed playing cards and games with her friends at Park Vista.

Judy and Earl raised four children; David (Gretchen) Bull of Morrison, and their children, David (Kacy) Bull, and Meghan Volkert; Karen Sharp (deceased), and her children, Joshua and Daniel Cox; Lori (Thomas) Calvert of Cleveland, TN, and their children, Justin (Brittany) Calvert, and Jesse (Autumn) Calvert; and Lisa (Greg) Jones of Port Byron, and their children, Amanda (Richie) Ford, Michael Neer, Erika (Chad) Ray, Alex Jones, and Nayte Jones. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Reagan, Bracken, Stella, Grayson, Logan, Derek, Livia, Carter, Vincent, Victor, Brody, Remi, Callan, Cylah, Carsyn, Gavin, and Avery. Also her sister, Sara (Frank) Fenno of Colona.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Karen, and a brother, Jim Barker Jr.