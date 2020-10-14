Doris L. Rutledge

March 28, 1929-October 12, 2020

Doris L. Rutledge, 91, Alpha, Illinois, died Monday, October 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside service are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Alpha Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Alpha United Methodist Church or the Alpha Cemetery Association. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Doris was born March 28, 1929 in New Windsor, Illinois to Fred and Esther Gustafson Falline. She graduated from New Windsor High School. Doris married the love of her life, Richard Rutledge June 30, 1948 in New Windsor.

Along with her husband, Doris owned and operated Rutledge Landscape and Greenhouse. For years, you could find Doris growing plants from seedlings at the greenhouse. She enjoyed outings with her friends, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, reading all sorts of books and loved to spend sunny afternoons watching the birds at her many feeders.

She was a member of the Alpha United Methodist Church and the Alpha American Legion Post #1197 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband: Richard; one daughter: Diane Schrepple of Atlanta, Georgia; one granddaughter: Abi (Larry) Schaefer of Creedmoor, North Carolina; one grandson: Richard (Jennifer) Schrepple of Georgia; one great granddaughter: Emma Schrepple.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Erika Rutledge and one brother: Wayne Falline.